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Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Azerbaijan News 15 November 2026 08:00 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Photo: Trend News Agency
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Economic Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. This week (November 9–13), the exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar remained unchanged.

According to Trend’s calculations, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate
November 2

1.7000

November 9

-
November 3

1.7000

November 10

-
November 4

1.7000

November 11

1.7000
November 5

1.7000

November 12

1.7000
November 6

1.7000

November 13

1.7000
Average exchange rate for the week

1.7000

 Average exchange rate for the week

1.7000

Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro fell by 0.00176 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.0188 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.8873 manat per 1 euro.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate
November 2

1.9000

November 9

-
November 3

1.9023

November 10

-
November 4

1.9097

November 11

1.8981
November 5

1.9148

November 12

1.8832
November 6

1.9037

November 13

1.8805
Average exchange rate for the week

1.9061

 Average exchange rate for the week

1.8873

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0089 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0402 manat compared to the previous week, to 2.0494 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate
November 2

2.1118

November 9

-
November 3

2.0943

November 10

-
November 4

2.0796

November 11

2.0422
November 5

2.0782

November 12

2.0549
November 6

2.0840

November 13

2.0511
Average exchange rate for the week

2.0896

 Average exchange rate for the week

2.0494

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0002 manat compared to the previous week, to 0.0338 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate
November 2

0.0340

November 9

-
November 3

0.0340

November 10

-
November 4

0.0340

November 11

0.0338
November 5

0.0340

November 12

0.0338
November 6

0.0339

November 13

0.0338
Average exchange rate for the week

0.0340

 Average exchange rate for the week

0.0338

Data for November 9–10 were not published, as those days were non-working days in Azerbaijan.

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