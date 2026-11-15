Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. This week (November 9–13), the exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar remained unchanged.

According to Trend’s calculations, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate November 2 1.7000 November 9 - November 3 1.7000 November 10 - November 4 1.7000 November 11 1.7000 November 5 1.7000 November 12 1.7000 November 6 1.7000 November 13 1.7000 Average exchange rate for the week 1.7000 Average exchange rate for the week 1.7000

Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro fell by 0.00176 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.0188 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.8873 manat per 1 euro.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate November 2 1.9000 November 9 - November 3 1.9023 November 10 - November 4 1.9097 November 11 1.8981 November 5 1.9148 November 12 1.8832 November 6 1.9037 November 13 1.8805 Average exchange rate for the week 1.9061 Average exchange rate for the week 1.8873

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0089 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0402 manat compared to the previous week, to 2.0494 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate November 2 2.1118 November 9 - November 3 2.0943 November 10 - November 4 2.0796 November 11 2.0422 November 5 2.0782 November 12 2.0549 November 6 2.0840 November 13 2.0511 Average exchange rate for the week 2.0896 Average exchange rate for the week 2.0494

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0002 manat compared to the previous week, to 0.0338 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate November 2 0.0340 November 9 - November 3 0.0340 November 10 - November 4 0.0340 November 11 0.0338 November 5 0.0340 November 12 0.0338 November 6 0.0339 November 13 0.0338 Average exchange rate for the week 0.0340 Average exchange rate for the week 0.0338

Data for November 9–10 were not published, as those days were non-working days in Azerbaijan.