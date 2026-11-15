Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. This week (November 9–13), the exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar remained unchanged.
According to Trend’s calculations, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar:
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|November 2
|
1.7000
|
November 9
|
-
|November 3
|
1.7000
|
November 10
|
-
|November 4
|
1.7000
|
November 11
|
1.7000
|November 5
|
1.7000
|
November 12
|
1.7000
|November 6
|
1.7000
|
November 13
|
1.7000
|Average exchange rate for the week
|
1.7000
|Average exchange rate for the week
|
1.7000
Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro fell by 0.00176 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.0188 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.8873 manat per 1 euro.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|November 2
|
1.9000
|
November 9
|
-
|November 3
|
1.9023
|
November 10
|
-
|November 4
|
1.9097
|
November 11
|
1.8981
|November 5
|
1.9148
|
November 12
|
1.8832
|November 6
|
1.9037
|
November 13
|
1.8805
|Average exchange rate for the week
|
1.9061
|Average exchange rate for the week
|
1.8873
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0089 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0402 manat compared to the previous week, to 2.0494 manat per 100 rubles.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|November 2
|
2.1118
|
November 9
|
-
|November 3
|
2.0943
|
November 10
|
-
|November 4
|
2.0796
|
November 11
|
2.0422
|November 5
|
2.0782
|
November 12
|
2.0549
|November 6
|
2.0840
|
November 13
|
2.0511
|Average exchange rate for the week
|
2.0896
|Average exchange rate for the week
|
2.0494
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0002 manat compared to the previous week, to 0.0338 manat per lira.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira:
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|November 2
|
0.0340
|
November 9
|
-
|November 3
|
0.0340
|
November 10
|
-
|November 4
|
0.0340
|
November 11
|
0.0338
|November 5
|
0.0340
|
November 12
|
0.0338
|November 6
|
0.0339
|
November 13
|
0.0338
|Average exchange rate for the week
|
0.0340
|Average exchange rate for the week
|
0.0338
Data for November 9–10 were not published, as those days were non-working days in Azerbaijan.