Dayhanbank accounts for 40.2% of ATM cash withdrawals in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Dayhanbank SCBT accounted for 40.2% of total ATM cash withdrawal volume in Turkmenistan in January-September 2026.

This was calculated by Trend based on data published by the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

According to the calculations, Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank (SCBT) followed, accounting for 27.4% of the total volume of these transactions.

Meanwhile, Turkmenbashi JSCB and Halkbank accounted for 12.2% and 11.4%, respectively, while Senagat JSCB held a 4.5% share.

The remaining banks - Rysgal JSCB, the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs, Turkmen-Turkish JSCB, and the Central Bank of Turkmenistan - jointly accounted for less than 5%, according to Trend's calculations.

For reference, the Central Bank of Turkmenistan launched cashless payments in 2001 with the introduction of the domestic Altyn Asyr card scheme. While the initial infrastructure was developed in the 2000s, broader adoption gained momentum in the mid-2010s as part of government efforts to digitalize the economy.

In August 2020, the government announced the launch of the Halkbank Terminal mobile application, developed by JSCB Halkbank to allow merchants to accept cashless payments directly through NFC-enabled smartphones, replacing traditional POS terminals. The initiative was presented as a step toward expanding cashless payments and introducing contactless payment technologies across the country.

Alongside payment terminals, Turkmen banks have expanded digital banking services, including Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, e-commerce payment platforms and specialized applications such as Senagat Töleg, while continuing to develop the national Altyn Asyr bank card payment system. These services enable customers to pay for utilities, telecommunications, transport, taxes and other public services electronically.