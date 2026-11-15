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US aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt to arrive in Middle East on November 16

World News 15 November 2026 23:09 (UTC +04:00)
Muzaffar Ibrahimov
Muzaffar Ibrahimov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt is expected to arrive in the Middle East on November 16.

Within the next 24 hours, the vessel is expected to join two other U.S. aircraft carriers already deployed in the region.

On November 12, U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington was refraining from taking tougher action against Iran at the request of several Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on November 13 that Washington currently sees no need for a military operation against Iran. According to him, the United States believes that Iran has already suffered significant economic damage.

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