Azerbaijan rejects claims that Soyudlu residents to be evacuated for gold mining

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The dissemination by a YouTube channel operated from France and specializing in the systematic spread of disinformation against Azerbaijan of completely unfounded claims that the village of Soyudlu in the Gadabay district and nearby settlements will be evacuated to make way for gold mining is another attempt to manipulate public opinion.

This was stated in a statement by the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The statement noted that presenting fabricated and rumor-based information in the aforementioned material as a decision adopted at the state level is part of a multi-stage disinformation campaign aimed at causing panic among the population, undermining public trust in government institutions, and heightening tensions in society.

"Previously, this channel has also specialized in systematically spreading disinformation and manipulative content targeting our country.

An official appeal has been sent to the relevant platform regarding this matter, and we are confident that the company will promptly review the appeal and take the necessary steps to prevent the spread of the aforementioned disinformation on its platforms," the statement said.