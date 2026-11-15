Tanker with Azerbaijani citizens on board attacked by drone off coast of Romania (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. A tanker carrying Azerbaijani citizens on board has been attacked by a drone near the Romanian coast, in the area of the Port of Sulina.

According to the public association "Support for Azerbaijani Seafarers," the incident occurred at around 02:00 today aboard the "Alı Najafov" tanker, owned by the Palmali company.

There were 14 people on board the vessel. According to available information, 13 of them are Azerbaijani citizens, while one is a Turkish national.

According to eyewitnesses, the crew's prompt response prevented the fire from spreading to the cargo tanks and the diesel fuel on board from catching fire.

The crew is currently awaiting evacuation.

Another vessel carrying Azerbaijani citizens was also targeted in a drone attack earlier.