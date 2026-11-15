Young Gymnasts сompete at regional championship in Azerbaijan's Lankaran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. An open regional rhythmic gymnastics championship was held in Lankaran on November 14.

According to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, young gymnasts representing the Lankaran, Shirvan, Masalli and Sabirabad branches of the Ocaq Sport Club took part in the competition. The championship brought together athletes born between 2014 and 2020, who competed in age-specific categories in routines without apparatus, as well as with hoop, ball and clubs.

Following the competition, among gymnasts born in 2019, Zeynab Najafli took first place, Nilay Zeynalli finished second, and Nilay Aliyeva came third.

In the competition among gymnasts born in 2020, Aynishan Farzaliyeva won the gold medal, Deniz Mammadova took silver, and Ayla Alakbarova claimed bronze.

At the end of the championship, the outstanding gymnasts were awarded certificates and medals.

Holding such competitions is particularly important for increasing interest in rhythmic gymnastics in the regions and further promoting the sport.