One killed, another injured in ammunition explosion in Azerbaijan's Aghstafa district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. An ammunition explosion occurred on November 15 in the Jeyranchol area of Azerbaijan's Aghstafa district.

The information was confirmed in a joint statement by the press services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

According to the information, the explosion occurred as a result of Rasul Shahin oglu Ibrahimov, born in 1986 and a resident of Demirchilar village in the Gazakh district, and Sahib Amrahov, born in 1982 and a resident of Dash Salahli village in the Gazakh district, handling unexploded ordnance.

It was noted that Rasul Ibrahimov died from his injuries, while Sahib Amrahov was injured.

An investigation into the incident is underway at the Aghstafa District Prosecutor's Office.

ANAMA, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Prosecutor General's Office once again urged citizens to observe safety rules, avoid touching suspicious objects, and refrain from handling explosive ordnance.