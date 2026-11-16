Azerbaijan's Kenan Nasibov wins gold at Zagreb Grand Prix

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijani judoka Kenan Nasibov (over 100 kg) has won the gold medal at the Grand Prix tournament held in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia.

In the final bout, Nasibov defeated Germany's Losseni Kone.

The Azerbaijani athlete secured four victories on his way to the title, successfully defending the championship he won last year. Three of his bouts went into overtime and were decided by golden score.

In the semifinals, Nasibov defeated seeded Georgian judoka Saba Inaneishvili by ippon.

This victory marks the third World Tour title of Nasibov's career. His head-to-head record against Losseni Kone now stands at 2–1.

Another Azerbaijani judoka, Ushangi Kokauri, was unable to compete in the bronze medal match due to an injury sustained in the semifinals. He therefore finished the tournament in fifth place.