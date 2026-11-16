A century of radio, 70 years of television: "Jubilee Night" held at Heydar Aliyev Palace (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. A concert program titled "Jubilee Night" was held at Heydar Aliyev Palace on November 15 to mark the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani Radio and the 70th anniversary of Azerbaijani Television.

Arzu Aliyeva, head of the Baku Media Center, attended the concert.

The event opened with the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Rovshan Mammadov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock Company, delivered a speech and read out a congratulatory letter from President Ilham Aliyev marking the anniversaries.

Renowned Azerbaijani artists and musical ensembles performed during the concert. People's Artists, Honored Artists, and the Rast group presented musical performances, while the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble added a distinctive touch to the evening. Latvian singer Laima Vaikule also performed at the jubilee concert.

Prominent Azerbaijani television presenters shared their memories of the history of Azerbaijani radio and television.

Films produced using AzTV's rich archival materials were screened during the event. Scenes from well-known television plays that have remained in viewers' memories were also shown.

The jubilee evening concluded with performances by the 100-member choir of Azerbaijani Television and People's Artist Zeynab Khanlarova.