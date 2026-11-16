Turkmenistan Railways announces international tender for freight wagon spare parts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Turkmenistan Railways Open Joint Stock Company has announced an open international tender for the procurement of spare parts for freight wagons from manufacturers.

The tender is No. DÝ/AGPJ-055. Interested companies should submit a written application indicating their full name, legal status and details, accompanied by registration and charter documents, a power of attorney and a copy of the applicant representative’s passport.

Applicants must obtain the lot specifications, technical requirements and tender documentation, and pay a fee of $200, including VAT, per lot. Bank account details for payment will be provided upon submission of the written application. Tender proposals will be considered only after the funds have been received by Turkmenistan Railways OJSC.

Companies registered in or holding bank accounts in offshore jurisdictions are not eligible to participate.

Tender documents must be submitted in two separate packages containing the technical and commercial proposals. They will be accepted at Turkmenistan Railways OJSC’s office No. 305, third floor, from 9:00 to 18:00 local time.

The proposals will be considered until December 24.

Additional information:

Phone: +993 12 38-31-03, +993 12 38-34-78

Fax: +993 12 38-40-27

Address: 7 Beyik Saparmurat Turkmenbashi Avenue, Ashgabat, Turkmenistan