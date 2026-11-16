Turkmenistan, ECO chart regional strategy through 2035 in Islamabad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Turkmenistan and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) have discussed regional security and the organization's strategic priorities through 2035, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported.

The issues were discussed during a meeting held between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and ECO Secretary-General Asad Majeed in Islamabad, Pakistan, yesterday, on the sidelines of the 30th ECO Council of Foreign Ministers.

The sides discussed multilateral cooperation within the organization, with particular attention to regional stability and security.

They also “welcomed the completion of the work on the strategic document entitled “ECO Strategic Goals until 2035”, which is to be submitted for approval to the Council of Ministers,” the report added.

The participants emphasized the importance of ensuring continuity in the organization's chairmanship. Meredov reaffirmed Turkmenistan's commitment to constructive cooperation within the ECO based on mutual respect and shared regional development interests.

The Turkmen side also emphasized its position on resolving current regional challenges and disagreements exclusively through political and diplomatic means, in line with the country's permanent neutrality status.

For reference, the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional intergovernmental organization focused on economic integration among 10 member states: Türkiye, Iran, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan. It grew out of the Regional Cooperation for Development, established by Iran, Pakistan and Türkiye in 1964, and adopted its current name in 1985. Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and the Central Asian states joined in 1992.

For Turkmenistan, the organization is particularly relevant to trade, transit and connectivity, given the country's position between Central Asia, Iran and the Caspian Sea. ECO identifies transport and communications, trade and investment, and energy and environmental cooperation among its main areas of activity. Its regional connectivity agenda has included the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran corridor, as well as the development of infrastructure linked to Turkmenbashi and other regional ports.