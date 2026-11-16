Xi Jinping to hold trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on November 19, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The announcement was made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"On November 19, Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Shenzhen," the ministry stated.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that the talks would take place in a trilateral format.

It should be noted that Beijing had not previously officially confirmed reports about the possibility of such a meeting.