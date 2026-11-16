Kazakhstan increases oil exports to UK by 24% in January-August 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Kazakhstan exported 577,378 tonnes of crude oil and crude oil products obtained from bituminous minerals to the United Kingdom in January-August 2026, up 24.28% compared with 464,596 tonnes in the same period of 2025.

This is according to Trend’s calculations based on data from the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan.

In value terms, exports to the UK increased by 18.45% year-on-year to $281.67 million from $237.8 million.

Overall, Kazakhstan exported 46.96 million tonnes of crude oil and crude oil products obtained from bituminous minerals in January-August 2026, down 3.65% from 48.74 million tonnes in the same period of 2025. In value terms, total exports increased by 16.31% to $30.09 billion from $25.87 billion a year earlier.

Kazakhstan’s overall foreign trade turnover reached $102.96 billion in January-August 2026, up 12.8% in nominal terms compared with the same period of 2025.

Exports totaled $60.39 billion, increasing by 19.5% in nominal terms, while imports reached $42.57 billion, up 4.5%.

Crude oil and crude oil products obtained from bituminous minerals accounted for 49.8% of Kazakhstan’s total exports in January-August 2026. Other major export commodities included refined copper and unwrought copper alloys (6.4%), radioactive chemical elements and radioactive isotopes (5.1%), copper ores and concentrates (4.4%), and ferroalloys (2.2%).

Passenger cars and other motor vehicles accounted for the largest share of imports, at 3.3%. Other major imported commodities included telephone equipment (2.7%), pharmaceutical products (2.5%), petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons (2.4%), and electric generating sets and rotary converters (2.2%).

Italy was Kazakhstan’s largest export destination, accounting for 18% of exports, followed by China (17.6%), Russia (8.5%), Türkiye (7.9%), France (6.1%), and the Netherlands (5.9%).

Russia was Kazakhstan’s largest import partner, accounting for 31% of imports, followed by China (29.8%), Germany (4.6%), the United States (3.9%), South Korea (2.5%), and Türkiye (2.1%).