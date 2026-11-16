Fitch affirms 2 JP Morgan money market funds at ‘AAAmmf’

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Fitch Ratings has affirmed the money market fund ratings of two U.S. money market funds (MMFs) managed by JP Morgan Investment Management at ‘AAAmmf’, the agency said. The rating indicates "an extremely strong capacity to preserve principal and provide liquidity". Fitch used portfolio holdings as of the end of August 2026.

The funds’ Portfolio Credit Factors (PCFs) were 0.02 and 0.72, against the maximum of 1.50 that Fitch allows for ‘AAAmmf’ funds. Trend’s calculations based on Fitch data show that Fund 1’s PCF uses about 1% of the 1.50 limit, while Fund 2’s uses 48%, making Fund 2’s PCF 36 times higher. Both funds invest only in securities rated ‘F1’ or equivalent.

On interest rate risk, weighted average maturities (WAMs) stood at 33 and 42 days, representing 55% and 70% of the 60-day limit and leaving headroom of 27 and 18 days respectively. Weighted average lives (WALs) were 101 and 67 days against the 120-day limit, or 84% and 56% of the maximum, with headroom of 19 and 53 days. Fund 1’s WAL is about 3.1 times its WAM, while Fund 2’s is about 1.6 times.

Weekly liquid assets amounted to 98% and 60%. That is 48 and 10 percentage points above the 50% minimum required under SEC Rule 2a-7 (1.96 and 1.2 times the minimum) and 3.3 and 2.0 times Fitch’s own 30% minimum.

Daily liquid assets were 90% and 32%, which is 65 and 7 percentage points above the 25% Rule 2a-7 minimum (3.6 and 1.3 times) and 9.0 and 3.2 times Fitch’s 10% minimum. Fund 2 has the thinnest daily liquidity cushion among the metrics reviewed, at just 7 percentage points.

Regarding concentration limits, Fitch said ‘AAAmmf’ funds seek to cap exposure to a single issuer at 10% of net asset value (NAV), with no more than 5% in exposures with tenors above seven days. Repo exposure to a single ‘F1’ counterparty is capped at 25% of NAV and to a single ‘F2’ counterparty at 10%. Fitch did not provide the funds’ actual exposures.