Strait of Hormuz disrupted as IRGC reports six tankers hit by mines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Two additional oil tankers attempting to navigate what authorities designated as the unauthorized southern route of the Strait of Hormuz struck naval mines hours ago, triggering multiple explosions and intense fires.

According to a statement released by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the latest incidents follow similar blasts overnight, bringing the total number of commercial oil tankers immobilized or sunk by maritime mines in the strait to six.

"As a result of these explosions, severe fires broke out on both oil tankers. This incident occurred shortly after two other oil tankers struck mines and exploded overnight. Consequently, a total of six oil tankers have hit mines in the Strait of Hormuz since yesterday, resulting in the vessels being disabled and sunk. The explosions of these tankers are causing pollutants to spread across the waters and coastline of the Strait of Hormuz," the IRGC statement read.

The IRGC asserted that its actions are a direct countermeasure against the US military’s naval blockade and ongoing violations of Iranian regulations within the strait. Emphasizing that strict measures are enforced against non-compliant vessels, the military body issued a formal warning to operators:

"Iran warns ship owners and operators that the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz has been mined."

Maritime security in the critical energy corridor has deteriorated sharply since a renewed escalation in US-Iranian tensions on July 8. On that day, citing retaliation for attacks on commercial shipping, the United States Armed Forces launched a series of airstrikes against Iranian territory — marking the first major military action following the breakdown of a bilateral memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran.

The strikes prompted US President Donald Trump to declare the collapse of the ceasefire regime. In response, Tehran initiated retaliatory missile and drone strikes targeting US military and strategic assets across Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.

The compounding military engagements and subsequent mining operations have brought maritime trade and energy transit through the Strait of Hormuz to a near-complete standstill, intensifying global supply anxieties.