Next round of Azerbaijan-Armenia civil society talks scheduled for year-end

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The next meeting featuring civil society representatives from Azerbaijan and Armenia within the framework of the "Peace Bridge" initiative will take place by the end of the year.

The statement came from Farhad Mammadov, the coordinator of the "Peace Bridge" initiative from the Azerbaijani side and deputy chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism, in an interview with Trend.

He noted that the meeting will be held in Armenia.

To recap, the "Peace Bridge" dialogue platform was established to strengthen confidence and build sustainable dialogue between the civil society representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia. Within the platform, the parties regularly hold meetings to discuss issues such as the peace process, regional security, media, and the role of civil society.

The inaugural meeting took place in Yerevan on October 21–22, 2025, where the primary directions of the dialogue were defined. Another important meeting was held in Baku on November 21–22, 2025, bringing together experts and NGO representatives from both countries.

The most recent meeting was held in Gabala on April 10–12. Discussions during this event focused on promoting dialogue and direct contacts between the civil society representatives of the two countries.