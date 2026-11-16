Uzbekistan, Acwa explore carbon credits for renewable energy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia's Acwa have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore opportunities for the company's renewable energy projects in Uzbekistan to participate in international carbon markets under the Paris Agreement on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye on November 14.

According to Uzbekistan's National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, the document was signed by Aziz Abdukhakimov, Adviser to the President of Uzbekistan and Chairman of the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, and Mohammad Abdullah Abunayyan, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Acwa.

The memorandum aims to strengthen cooperation on implementing mechanisms established under the Paris Agreement, including international efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, develop carbon markets and advance sustainable development goals.

Under the agreement, the parties will explore the potential participation of Acwa's projects in Uzbekistan in international carbon market mechanisms. These include the Bash, Jankeldy and Kungrad wind power projects, with the latter incorporating a battery energy storage system, as well as the Karatau project.

The sides will assess the projects' compliance with Paris Agreement requirements and examine approval and registration procedures, as well as opportunities to generate, transfer and use carbon credits and emission reduction outcomes.

The memorandum also envisages technical and regulatory cooperation, the exchange of expertise on carbon markets, improvements to monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) systems, and capacity-building activities.

Another area of cooperation will focus on strengthening the climate resilience of renewable energy facilities and related infrastructure. The parties plan to exchange information on climate risk assessments for wind farms and energy storage systems, particularly risks associated with extreme temperatures, dust and sandstorms. They will also explore the use of climate data and early warning systems.

The memorandum provides a framework for further cooperation between Uzbekistan and Acwa on carbon market participation and climate resilience.