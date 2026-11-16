Tokayev replaces head of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee

Photo: Press Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Marat Irmenov has been appointed Chairman of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee (NSC), according to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

The relevant decree was signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Under a separate decree, Yermek Sagimbayev was relieved of his post as Chairman of the NSC.

From 1996 through 2000, Irmenov held operational positions in the national security agencies, followed by senior positions in these agencies from 2000 through 2025. In October 2025, he was appointed Deputy Chairman of the NSC.

Sagimbayev had served as Chairman of the National Security Committee since January 2022. He was reappointed to the post in November 2022 and again in August 2026.

Prior to his appointment as NSC Chairman, Sagimbayev served in the Soviet Armed Forces from 1985 through 1987 and held officer positions in the national security agencies from 1994 through 2006.

From 2006 through 2019, he held officer and senior positions in the Office of the State Security Service of Kazakhstan, as well as in operational support units.

In May 2019, Sagimbayev was appointed Deputy Head of the State Security Service of Kazakhstan and Head of the Presidential Security Service. In July 2021, he became Deputy Head of the State Security Service, and on August 25, 2021, he was appointed Head of the service.