Uzbekistan, South Korea consider integrated green energy systems for airports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Uzbekistan and South Korea have discussed potential joint projects in smart grids, renewable energy and energy storage systems, including the development of integrated green energy infrastructure at airports at a meeting on November 14.

According to Uzbekistan's Academy of Sciences, the discussions took place during a meeting between representatives of the Institute of Energy Problems under the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan and a delegation from the Korea Institute for Climate Change (KICC).

The Uzbek side was represented by D.T. Yusupov, acting director of the institute, and laboratory heads Sh.V. Khamidov and B.N. Erkinov. The South Korean delegation included KICC team leaders Jaeyeon Na and Geunyoung Lee.

The talks focused on developing joint research and practical projects in smart grid technologies, renewable energy sources, battery energy storage systems (BESS), smart airport infrastructure and electric mobility.

One of the key proposals involved establishing a "Green Smart Energy and Mobility Center" at airports. The concept envisages integrating solar photovoltaic panels, battery storage systems and intelligent energy management technologies into airport infrastructure.

Additionally, the parties discussed developing smart charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and buses, as well as introducing innovative parking and logistics solutions in cooperation with South Korean companies AMANO Korea and Hanjin Logistics.

The sides further explored opportunities to expand successful technological solutions to other regions of Uzbekistan.

Following the discussions, the South Korean delegation visited the institute's research laboratories, where it was introduced to modern energy measurement equipment, laboratory facilities and the institution's research capabilities.

The meeting is part of broader efforts to strengthen scientific and technological cooperation between Uzbekistan and South Korea in smart electricity networks, renewable energy and innovative infrastructure. No specific investment commitments or project implementation timelines were disclosed.