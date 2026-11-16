Iran reaffirms commitment to diplomacy, accuses US of violating UN Charter

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Iran has consistently supported international law, the UN Charter, and the peaceful resolution of misunderstandings through diplomatic means, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said.

According to Iran's Foreign Ministry, he made the remarks on Monday, November 16, at the 30th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), held in Islamabad.

"Iran has sought to preserve the diplomatic framework and peaceful solutions over the past two years. However, the United States has chosen an entirely different path. This has been a path of attacks, threats, economic pressure and blockade, and constitutes a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter," he said.

Araghchi noted that Iran had always supported friendly and constructive relations with neighbouring countries and had no fundamental problems with countries in the region.

"Nevertheless, we state one principle with sufficient clarity: the territory, airspace and facilities of regional countries must not become a platform for launching attacks against other countries," he said.

He added that Iran's defensive measures were legitimate and aimed solely at striking the military bases and targets of countries that had attacked Iran. He stressed that these actions should in no way be regarded as measures directed against the countries and peoples of the region.

Araghchi said the current circumstances underscored the urgent need to establish genuine and comprehensive dialogue among regional countries on security arrangements.

He stressed the importance of dialogue based on the principle of non-aggression and aimed at preventing any third country from using another country's territory or facilities to launch attacks against a different state.

"The continuation of sanctions imposed to deprive Iranian citizens of their fundamental rights and intensify economic pressure has strengthened our determination to defend our legitimate interests and rights in the face of unlawful demands. Iran sincerely thanks the member states that have demonstrated solidarity with the Iranian people under difficult circumstances," he said.

The Economic Cooperation Organization has 10 member states: Pakistan, Türkiye, Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.