Kyrgyz president signs law facilitating inheritance of property under wills

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has signed a law aimed at facilitating property inheritance under notarized wills, including for beneficiaries who are not close relatives of the deceased, the press office of the country’s president reported today.

The law amends the country's legislation on civil status acts. It aims to eliminate legal gaps and ensure citizens' constitutional rights to dispose of their property and inherit assets under a will.

Under the amendments, individuals holding a notarized will are entitled to obtain a duplicate certificate of state registration of a civil status act, including the death certificate of the person who made the will.

The law was adopted by the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) on October 15, 2026. It will enter into force three months after its official publication.

Before the amendment, Kyrgyzstan's Law on Civil Status Acts allowed duplicate death certificates to be issued to close relatives of the deceased, while beneficiaries named in a will but not related to the testator could not obtain the document directly. This created a procedural obstacle, as the death certificate is required for notarial procedures related to inheritance. The new provision allows individuals holding a notarized will to obtain the certificate themselves, enabling them to submit the necessary documentation to a notary without depending on the deceased's relatives.

The change is particularly relevant to people who inherit property from individuals outside their immediate family, including friends, unmarried partners, or other beneficiaries named in a will. It could make the transfer of inherited assets more straightforward by removing an additional administrative barrier. However, the amendment does not alter inheritance shares, the order of succession, or the legal requirements for validating a will. The six-month period for accepting an inheritance under Kyrgyzstan's Civil Code also remains unchanged.

From an economic perspective, the amendment could facilitate the transfer and subsequent use of inherited assets, including apartments, houses, land plots and commercial properties. By removing an administrative obstacle to obtaining death certificates, it could make it easier for beneficiaries to formalize their inheritance rights and register, sell or rent inherited property. This could increase the supply of real estate on the market and put downward pressure on property prices.