Demining operations clear 1,459 hectares in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. A total of 185 mines and 1,343 other explosive devices were discovered and neutralized during demining operations in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories between November 2 and 15.

According to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), the operations conducted by agencies involved in demining activities uncovered 152 anti-personnel mines, 33 anti-tank mines and 1,343 other explosive devices.

During the reporting period, a total of 14,595,211 square metres of land, or 1,459.5 hectares, was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

Demining operations in the liberated territories are continuing, led by ANAMA and other agencies involved in the effort.

To recall, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) was established on July 18, 1998, and reorganised as a public legal entity in February 2021. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.