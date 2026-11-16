Iran says ECO moving toward effective framework for collective action

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is moving toward becoming an effective framework for collective action, strengthening cooperation and joint efforts, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, he made the remarks on Monday (November 16) at the 30th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, held in Islamabad.

"This framework provides member states with an opportunity to address emerging challenges, contribute to shaping the international economic order and secure fair partnerships. In the current global and regional environment, trade, transportation and energy can serve as the three key pillars of cooperation within the Economic Cooperation Organization. Strengthening regional connectivity, facilitating intra-regional trade and expanding energy cooperation enhance collective resilience, reduce the impact of external factors and help build a united region that relies on its own capabilities," he said.

Araghchi added that Iran welcomes the establishment of a technical committee to hold discussions on reforming the ECO Trade Agreement.

He said that the current parties to the agreement should hold consultations on its revision while encouraging other member states to join the process.

A modernized trade agreement could help develop regional trade more effectively and practically, strengthen economic resilience and support the economies of member states in a way that serves the interests of people across the region, Araghchi noted.

The Economic Cooperation Organization has 10 member states: Pakistan, Türkiye, Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.