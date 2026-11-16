Speaker: Azerbaijan remains at center of key global, regional developments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan continues to remain at the center of major global and regional developments, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova said.

According to Trend, she made the remarks during Thursday’s plenary session of parliament, where lawmakers discussed the draft law on Azerbaijan’s 2027 state budget in its first reading.

Gafarova said Azerbaijan had taken important steps this year to strengthen ties with leading countries around the world.

“The Charter on Strategic Partnership with the United States, the joint statement on the Strategic Agenda for Bilateral Partnership with Germany, as well as the joint statement on strategic partnership with the United Kingdom have elevated relations to a qualitatively new level and opened up additional opportunities for long-term cooperation,” she said.

She noted that Baku hosted the 13th session of the World Urban Forum in May and the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in October.

“At these events, Azerbaijan presented its experience in urban reconstruction and contributed to discussions on regional security and cooperation,” Gafarova said.

She also highlighted the seventh World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, held in Baku in October, saying it had once again demonstrated Azerbaijan’s international role.

The forum brought together representatives of different cultures and religions to strengthen mutual understanding and seek solutions to common challenges, she said.

Gafarova also recalled that Azerbaijan marked the sixth anniversary of its historic Victory in the 2020 war on November 8.

“On that day, a meeting was held in Shusha between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. This meeting once again demonstrated that the alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye rests on firm foundations,” she said.

Will be updated