India seeks to expand trade and economic cooperation with Turkmenistan's Lebap region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. India has discussed expanding trade and economic cooperation between its five states and Turkmenistan's Lebap region during a visit by Indian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Bandaru Wilsonbabu to Turkmenabat, the Embassy of India in Ashgabat said.

The meeting brought together the ambassador and Chairman of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Lebap Region Sabirjan Ibragimov. The discussions focused on promoting economic ties between Lebap and the Indian states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

According to the information, the ambassador participated in a special event, along with the Chairman of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Lebap Region Mr. Sabirjan Ibragimov, aimed at promoting trade and economic cooperation between Lebap Region of Turkmenistan and five Indian States-Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The embassy said the visit reflected India's commitment to strengthening its longstanding ties with Turkmenistan and promoting mutually beneficial cooperation.

For reference, Lebap Region has a diversified industrial and agricultural base, creating potential areas for cooperation with Indian businesses in manufacturing, mineral processing, energy, agriculture and textiles. The region is home to the Seydi oil refinery, gas-processing facilities and the Garlyk mining and processing complex, while Turkmenabat is developing its chemical industry. In this context, India's Gujarat and Maharashtra states could offer relevant expertise in petrochemicals, chemical production, fertilizers, engineering and industrial equipment, potentially supporting the modernization of local industrial facilities and expansion of mineral processing.

Agriculture and textiles are other areas where the two sides' economic profiles show potential complementarities. Lebap produces cotton, wheat, rice and vegetables, while its agricultural development requires modern machinery, efficient irrigation, storage and processing technologies. Rajasthan, Telangana and Maharashtra have experience in agricultural technologies and food processing. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is one of India's leading textile and garment manufacturing centers, with expertise in spinning, weaving and textile machinery that could be relevant to Lebap's cotton-processing and textile industries. Gujarat and Maharashtra also have substantial textile sectors.

India's regional economic engagement with Turkmenistan has extended beyond Lebap. In February 2026, Indian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Bandaru Wilsonbabu visited Mary Region, where an event was organized to promote trade and economic cooperation between the region and five Indian states: Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan featured in both the Mary and Lebap initiatives, while the other participating states differed. This pattern may suggest an effort to build regional business contacts by drawing on the industrial and commercial specializations of different Indian states and exploring opportunities across Turkmenistan's regions.