BMI expects significant global oil surplus in 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The global oil market could face a significant supply surplus in 2027 amid an expected recovery in Middle Eastern supplies following a resolution of the conflict between the United States and Iran. This would put additional downward pressure on oil prices.

According to an analytical report by BMI, a division of Fitch Solutions, the average price of Brent crude will stand at $67 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2027.

"With effective intervention by OPEC+, prices could be maintained within the $70-75 per barrel range. However, if major producers prioritize increasing their market share over supporting prices, oil prices could fall to $50-60 per barrel," the report says.

According to BMI, OPEC+ will take measures to manage the market in 2027, but these are likely to be insufficient to prevent a substantial supply surplus.

Disagreements within the group will complicate efforts to support prices. The uneven economic impact of the conflict will widen existing differences among OPEC+ members in terms of production capacity, fiscal pressures and economic policy priorities. Meanwhile, the willingness of only a limited number of producers to make substantial output cuts could once again leave Saudi Arabia bearing most of the burden of restricting supply.

The UAE's withdrawal from OPEC+ adds further uncertainty. As a result, the group loses one of the members that has traditionally contributed to production cuts, while the UAE gains the flexibility to determine its own production strategy. The country's willingness to limit output amid falling prices will be crucial to the effectiveness of any potential new OPEC+ measures, the report says.

BMI notes that oil production is also increasing as export flows recover to levels close to those seen before the conflict. BMI expects production to continue rising in the current quarter. However, the recovery remains fragile, as supplies from the region are still exposed to the risk of further disruptions.

"Until an agreement is reached between Washington and Tehran, price dynamics will continue to be influenced by physical constraints on production and exports, as well as changes in the geopolitical risk premium. An interim agreement on reopening the Strait of Hormuz could be reached in the first quarter of 2027. This would improve maritime security conditions, normalize freight and insurance markets, and remove logistical constraints. As a result, oil exports from countries in the region will stabilize and, as production increases, exceed pre-conflict levels.

In October, production capacity in the Persian Gulf countries was underutilized, with spare capacity amounting to around 7 million barrels per day. Although not all of this capacity will be brought online, the post-conflict recovery will deliver a significant increase in production. Oil production in the region will increase by 5.59 million barrels per day year-on-year in 2027. A further increase of 2.1 million barrels per day is expected in other regions, primarily driven by the United States," the BMI report says.