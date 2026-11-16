Azerbaijan’s Ombudsperson urges greater international support for mine clearance

Photo: Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Sabina Aliyeva, Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson), has called on the international community and relevant organizations to step up their support for humanitarian demining efforts.

According to the Ombudperson's Office, the death of one person and serious injury to another in an explosion in the Aghstafa district are deeply regrettable and concerning.

The statement noted that the threat posed by landmines and unexploded ordnance remains a serious danger to people's lives and health in Azerbaijan, resulting in violations of human rights, particularly the right to life.

It also emphasized that the problem constitutes a severe environmental disaster that undermines the right to live in a healthy environment. Landmine and unexploded ordnance blasts, as well as explosive substances remaining underground for extended periods, cause chemical contamination, destroy fertile topsoil and pollute groundwater resources.

The Ombudsperson stressed that such a tragedy in Azerbaijan, at a time when a major global climate event such as COP31 is being held, should once again draw the international community's attention to the humanitarian threat posed by landmines and unexploded ordnance.

The Ombudsperson called on the international community and relevant organizations to step up efforts to address the problem, strengthen support for humanitarian demining activities and ensure people's right to live in safety.