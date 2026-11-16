ADB earmarks up to $20 million to prepare transport projects in Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved up to $20 million in concessional financing to prepare sustainable transport projects in Tajikistan, including a public transport initiative in Dushanbe, the bank reported.

According to the report, the Tajikistan Transport Sector Project Preparation Facility will finance engineering and feasibility studies, environmental and social assessments, institutional strengthening, and testing of innovative transport approaches.

The facility includes a $5 million grant from the Asian Development Fund (ADF), which provides financial support to countries most in need.

The first activity under the facility will be preparation of the Dushanbe EcoMobility project, including its detailed engineering design. The project will pilot a bus priority corridor along approximately 7 kilometers of Somoni Avenue, served by new electric buses and open to other public buses.

The planned corridor will feature a dedicated bus lane, traffic lights giving priority to buses at intersections, upgraded bus stops and improved pedestrian safety measures. The activity will be implemented by the Department of Transport under the Dushanbe Municipality.

During 2027-2030, the facility will also support the preparation of other priority transport projects, including roads, border crossings and logistics facilities.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan's transport sector is shaped by the country's landlocked position and mountainous terrain, which make regional connectivity and access to international markets particularly important. Road transport dominates the sector, accounting for 95.5% of all freight carried in January-September 2026. During this period, total freight transportation reached 132.9 million tons, up 15.6% year-on-year, while road freight volumes increased by 16%.

Investment in transport infrastructure remains a major priority. Over the past 25 years, Tajikistan has invested more than $2.2 billion in the sector, with over 2,400 kilometers of roads, 274 bridges and seven tunnels built, according to the Eurasian Development Bank. Eight international transport corridor projects worth a combined $1.74 billion are underway or planned for completion by 2035. Against this background, the ADB's new financing facility is intended to help prepare a pipeline of projects in roads, border crossings and logistics facilities, while also supporting improvements to public transport in Dushanbe.