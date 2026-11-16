Azerbaijan promotes investment opportunities to Turkish businesses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. An event titled “Investing in Azerbaijan: Incentives and Support Mechanisms” was held in Istanbul, during which information was provided on investment opportunities in the country, according to the Ministry of Economy.

According to the report, the event, dedicated to Azerbaijan’s investment opportunities, was organized by the Office of the Trade Representative of Azerbaijan in Türkiye, the Anatolian Side of Istanbul Industrial Zone (İAYOSB), and the Istanbul Turkish-Azerbaijani Society for Solidarity and Culture (İSTAD), with the participation of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul. The event was attended by businesspeople representing various sectors in Türkiye.

During the event, a presentation was given, and questions from participants were answered.

As part of the event, Azerbaijan’s Trade Representative in Türkiye, Tamerlan Taghiyev, met with Murat Çökmez, Chairman of the Board of Directors of İAYOSB. During the meeting, they exchanged views on potential joint projects.

Azerbaijan’s Trade Mission in Türkiye has been operating since 2023. Earlier, in an interview with Trend, Azerbaijan’s Trade Representative in Türkiye, Tamerlan Taghiyev, stated that one of the mission’s main objectives is to encourage Turkish entrepreneurs to invest in Azerbaijan’s economy.

According to him, by the end of 2025, more than 30 visits by Turkish businesspeople to Azerbaijan had been organized, during which over 200 entrepreneurs visited the country. Taghiyev also noted that Turkish investors were informed about investment opportunities in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, as well as government support mechanisms and incentives.

The trade representative emphasized the importance of investment cooperation and joint projects in expanding trade ties between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.