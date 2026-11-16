All Azerbaijani districts set to cover spending from own revenues in 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Next year, all districts of Azerbaijan will be able to fully cover their expenditures from their own revenues, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said.

He made the remarks during a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, where lawmakers discussed the draft law “On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027.”

The minister noted that the trend toward reducing dependence on oil would continue next year as a result of economic diversification and incentives for non-oil production.

"Accordingly, the ratio of the non-oil primary deficit of the consolidated budget to non-oil GDP is projected at 17.1% in 2027, down 1.7 percentage points from the current year. This is the best indicator since the introduction of the fiscal rule. One of our key targets for the next medium-term period is to reduce this figure to 13% by 2029 and 12% by 2030," he said.

Babayev emphasized that the share of non-oil revenues in the consolidated budget is expected to reach 64.5% in 2027, while their share in the state budget will amount to 60.6%. These figures are up 1.5 and 3.2 percentage points, respectively, compared to the current year.

He said the growing share of non-oil revenues in the budget was also having a positive impact on the coverage of current expenditures by non-oil revenues. This ratio is expected to reach 90.1% next year. By the end of the medium-term period, current expenditures are expected to be fully covered by non-oil revenues.

"The 2027 state budget also stands out for its investment focus. Capital expenditures are set to account for 32.5% of total state budget expenditures in 2027, significantly exceeding the levels of regional countries. It is also encouraging that next year all our districts will fully cover their expenditures through their own revenues. Thus, for the first time, none of our districts will remain dependent on subsidies. Meanwhile, the further growth of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic's own revenues will allow for a 6.4% reduction in the subsidy allocated to the autonomous republic next year," the finance minister said.