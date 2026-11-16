Azerbaijan non-oil sector to provide 64.5% of consolidated revenue in 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Consolidated budget revenues for 2027 are projected to total 47.6 billion manat ($28 billion), which is 2.6 billion manat ($1.53 billion), or 5.8%, more than this year, the Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said, Trend's correspondent reports.

He made the announcement during a discussion of the draft law “On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027” at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The minister reported that 64.5% of the consolidated budget’s revenue, or 30.7 billion manat ($18.06 billion), will come from the non-oil sector, while 35.5%, or 16.9 billion manat ($9.94 billion), will come from the oil and gas sector.

Consolidated budget expenditures for the coming year are projected at 50.4 billion manat ($29.65 billion). This is 5.7 billion manat ($3.35 billion), or 12.8%, higher than the 2025 actual figure. Consolidated budget expenditures will account for 35.7% of GDP and 46.2% of non-oil GDP.

The consolidated budget deficit is projected at 2.8 billion manat ($1.65 billion), which is 1.1 billion manat ($650 million), or 28.7%, less than this year. The deficit-to-GDP ratio will be 2%, which is in line with best international practices.

In 2027, state budget revenues are projected to total 39.254 billion manat ($23.09 billion) (including centralized revenues of 38.518 billion manat ($22.66 billion) and local revenues of 735.575 million manat ($432.72 million)), while expenditures are projected to total 42.4 billion manat ($24.94 billion) (including centralized expenditures of 41.664 billion manat ($24.51 billion)).

Ultimately, the state budget is expected to have a deficit of 3.146 billion manat ($1.85 billion). This represents a 1.7% increase on an annualized basis.