ADB allocates $11,000 for expert support to Absheron Circular Railway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has announced a call for expressions of interest to recruit a national social safeguards specialist to support the preparation of the Absheron Circular Railway project.

According to the bank, individual consulting services are to be procured for this assignment, with a budget of $11,000. The specialist is expected to work for a total of 25 working days.

The consultant is scheduled to start work on December 1, 2026. The contract may be extended subject to a satisfactory performance assessment and a decision by ADB and the relevant government authorities.

Interested candidates must submit their applications by November 18, 2026.

The implementing agency for the project is Azerbaijan Railways CJSC. The contact person for the announcement is ADB Principal Transport Specialist Jurgen Sluijter.

The announcement concerns the selection of an individual consultant.

The Absheron Circular Railway line was fully commissioned on March 18, 2020, with the opening of the Pirshaghi-Goradil-Novkhani-Sumgayit section. The line has an operational length of 91 kilometers and a total length of 198 kilometers, including station tracks.

ADB is now planning to engage a specialist to support the preparation of the railway project.