Bishkek hosts regional meeting on trade and transport facilitation in Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Representatives of Central Asian countries have discussed harmonizing trade and transport procedures, expanding digital document exchange and improving transit efficiency at a regional meeting in Bishkek, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) reported today, November 16.

The 15th Regional Meeting of National Trade Facilitation Committees of Central Asian countries was held on November 9-10, 2026, bringing together representatives of government agencies, international organizations, the expert community and the private sector.

Representatives of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan presented their countries' achievements, ongoing initiatives and plans to improve trade, transport and transit procedures.

Participants discussed cooperation between the public and private sectors, connectivity of trade and logistics systems, and the digitalization of customs and transport procedures. Particular attention was paid to the introduction of electronic trade and transport documents, eCMR and eTIR solutions, and the use of artificial intelligence in customs administration.

The meeting also reviewed the results of a 2026 assessment of costs, time requirements and documentation procedures for exporting goods in Central Asian countries and along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.

Following the meeting, participants agreed on further steps to strengthen the Regional Platform of National Trade Facilitation Committees and advance common priorities, including harmonizing trade and transport procedures, developing digital infrastructure, expanding electronic document exchange and increasing private-sector participation in regional reforms.

The meeting was organized under the regional program “Capacity Development for the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor,” funded by the European Union and the governments of Germany and France and implemented by GIZ and Expertise France.

For reference, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), known in its native tongue as Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, is a German development agency that implements projects on behalf of the German government, focusing on sustainable economic development, energy, governance, and climate policy across more than 130 countries.