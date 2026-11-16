Azerbaijan to fully fund reconstruction of liberated territories in 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. State budget expenditures for 2027 are projected to total 42.4 billion manat ($24.94 billion), which is 696.4 million manat ($409.65 million) more than this year, the Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said, Trend's correspondent reports.

He made the announcement during a discussion of the draft law “On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027” at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The minister reported that of next year’s state budget expenditures, 26.4 billion manat ($15.53 billion), or 62.3%, will be allocated to current expenditures, 13.8 billion manat ($8.12 billion), or 32.5%, to capital expenditures, and 2.2 billion manat ($1.29 billion), or 5.2%, to expenditures related to servicing the national debt.

According to Sahil Babayev, next year’s budget allocates 20.8% of state budget expenditures, or 8.8 billion manat ($5.18 billion), to defense and national security. This represents an increase of 748 million manat ($440 million), or 9.3%, compared to the 2025 budget execution figure.

As one of the country’s top priorities, full financial support has been allocated to continue reconstruction efforts in the territories liberated from occupation.

In 2027, state budget revenues are projected to total 39.254 billion manat ($23.09 billion) (including centralized revenues of 38.518 billion manat ($22.66 billion) and local revenues of 735.575 million manat ($432.69 million)), while expenditures are projected to total 42.4 billion manat ($24.94 billion) (including centralized expenditures of 41.664 billion manat ($24.51 billion)).

Ultimately, the state budget is expected to have a deficit of 3.146 billion manat ($1.85 billion). This represents a 1.7% increase on an annualized basis.

Azerbaijan’s consolidated budget revenues in 2027 are expected to total 47.619 billion manat ($28.01 billion), while expenditures are projected at 50.377 billion manat ($29.63 billion).

These figures exceed the approved forecasts for 2026 by 5.9% and 3.1%, respectively.

As a result, the consolidated budget is projected to have a deficit of 2.757 billion manat ($1.62 billion). This represents a 28.7% decrease on an annualized basis.