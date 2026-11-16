Azerbaijan's deposit portfolio grows 12.1% to $24.9 billion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan's deposit portfolio, excluding the financial sector, increased by 12.1% in January-September 2026, reaching 42.4 billion manat ($24.9 billion).

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan's Monetary Policy Review, during the reporting period, the volume of term deposits increased by 15% to 18.4 billion manat ($10.8 billion), while current deposits grew by 10% to 24 billion manat ($14.1 billion).

As of the end of September, total deposits of legal entities had increased by 11.9% compared to the end of 2025, reaching 23.5 billion manat ($13.8 billion). Current accounts accounted for 71.7% of these deposits, while term deposits made up the remaining 28.3%.

Total deposits of individuals increased by 12.3% to 18.8 billion manat ($11.05 billion). Current accounts accounted for 37.7% of individual deposits, while term deposits represented 62.3%.

The downward trend in deposit dollarization also continued during the reporting period. As of the end of September, manat-denominated deposits amounted to 28.1 billion manat ($16.5 billion), while foreign currency deposits stood at the equivalent of 14.3 billion manat ($8.4 billion).

The dollarization rate of individual deposits declined by 2.7 percentage points to 28.1%, while the rate for resident individuals fell by 2.3 percentage points to 25.7%.

In September 2026, the average interest rate on newly attracted deposits from individuals stood at 8.9% for manat-denominated deposits and 3.3% for foreign currency deposits.

For newly attracted deposits from legal entities, the respective interest rates stood at 6.9% and 4.2%.