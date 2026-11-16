ABB presents research on human capital in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Continuing its practice of producing analytical reports for stakeholders, ABB has presented a new report entitled “Human capital in numbers: A statistical overview of education, science and culture in Azerbaijan.” The report represents the first study of its kind dedicated to this subject.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Azerbaijan’s education, science and culture sectors, drawing on data from the State Statistical Committee, the Ministry of Science and Education, the State Examination Center, local media, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), UNESCO, the World Bank, as well as academic sources.

The study covers various levels of the education system, higher education and human capital development, education financing and institutional capacity, the geographical distribution of educational and scientific institutions, regional disparities, and scientific and human resource potential. It also examines Azerbaijan’s standing in international education rankings and indicators, key cultural sector indicators, trends in the sector’s development, and other relevant issues.

Particular attention is devoted to assessing the education reforms implemented in Azerbaijan and exploring prospects for further development in light of international experience.

The report aims to provide a clear, accessible and well-structured overview of the role of education, science and culture in shaping and advancing Azerbaijan’s human capital, highlighting the key trends, challenges, strengths and development opportunities across these sectors.

A key conclusion of the study is the importance of maintaining continuity in the initiatives and reforms undertaken in these sectors in recent years. At the same time, future stages of development should place greater emphasis on qualitative improvements alongside quantitative indicators, while also expanding opportunities across the country’s regions. These measures could make a significant contribution to the long-term, sustainable development of Azerbaijan’s human capital.

The preparation of analytical reports that provide practical value to stakeholders is an established practice among many international banks. ABB was the first bank to introduce this practice in Azerbaijan.

The Bank’s regularly published analytical reports covering various sectors are available here.

Information about ABB’s modern, useful and versatile products and services is available at the Bank’s branches and service offices, on its official website at https://abb-bank.az/, through its Contact Center at 937, and on the Bank’s official corporate social media pages.