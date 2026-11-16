Azerbaijani firms expand abroad, diversify national revenue – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijani companies’ entry into international markets and the acquisition of assets abroad contribute to the diversification of the country’s revenue sources, while reforms being implemented in state-owned companies are increasing their dividend payments to the state budget, the Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend's correspondent reports.

He made the remark during a discussion of the draft law “On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027” at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The minister noted that the expansion of Azerbaijani companies’ operations in foreign markets and the acquisition of assets abroad are creating new opportunities for the sustainable growth of the country’s gross national income.

“Currently, Azerbaijani companies are entering international markets and acquiring assets abroad, and these assets are becoming an additional source of income. This means diversifying the country’s revenue base,” Jabbarov emphasized.

The Minister of Economy also noted that significant qualitative changes have taken place in the operations of state-owned companies. According to him, the effective operations of several state-owned companies and dividend payments to the state budget are the result of ongoing institutional reforms.

Jabbarov stated that, since 2020, a policy to strengthen state-owned enterprises has been implemented at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev. As part of this policy, the transition to a holding company management model, the establishment of the “Azerbaijan Investment Holding” and AZCON, the adoption of corporate governance standards, and other institutional measures are helping to improve the efficiency of state-owned enterprises.

“As a result of these institutional steps, state-owned enterprises are becoming a source of budget revenue,” the minister added.