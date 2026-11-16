Azerbaijan transports 25.9M tons via transport corridors in nine months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. A total of 12.081 million tons of cargo was transported by rail, 5.3701 million tons by sea and 8.490 million tons by road across Azerbaijan's transport corridors in the period from January through September 2026.

According to the State Statistics Committee, cargo transportation volumes amounted to 447,000 tons along the South-West transport corridor, 3.886 million tons along the North-West corridor, 6.867 million tons along the North-South corridor and 14.741 million tons along the East-West corridor.

Of the latter, 7.507 million tons were transported along the Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) corridor.

Transit cargo accounted for 47% of total rail freight and 46.6% of road freight transportation.

In recent years, Azerbaijan has continued implementing major infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening its position as a key transit and logistics hub across Eurasia. The country has invested billions of dollars in railway networks, highways, seaports and logistics infrastructure to increase cargo flows along the East-West, North-South and Middle Corridor routes.

The main objective of this policy is to further strengthen Azerbaijan's position as a reliable transit hub between Europe and Asia.

The development of the Middle Corridor is a particular priority. The Baku International Sea Trade Port, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, Alat Free Economic Zone and new logistics centers are significantly enhancing the competitiveness of this route.

The Baku Port is currently undergoing expansion to increase its cargo handling capacity from 15 million to 25 million tons and its container handling capacity from 500,000 to 1 million TEU.