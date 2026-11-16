Azercell fosters AI skills development among 100 teachers in Ganja and Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The “SİMM – Süni İntellektlə Müasir Məktəb” initiative helps teachers develop their digital skills and integrate AI into the teaching process

The “SİMM – Süni İntellektlə Müasir Məktəb” (“Modern School with Artificial Intelligence”) project held practical training sessions in Ganja and Khankendi, bringing together 100 teachers from 18 schools. The initiative drew strong interest from teachers, with participation reaching twice the original target.

Delivered in Azerbaijani, English and Russian, the sessions explored practical ways to use AI in teaching. Teachers worked with AI tools for creating lesson plans and teaching materials, testing the tools’ capabilities through practical tasks. They also learned to create personalised AI assistants using Gemini Gems.

The programme also covered how to assess the accuracy of AI-generated content, helping teachers understand the capabilities and limitations of the tools they use. The training encourages teachers to think critically about AI, identify the best ways to use it in teaching and apply their professional judgement when assessing the content it generates.

The project is now entering its next phase of implementation. To maximize its impact, the initiative follows a train-the-trainer model. Teachers who successfully complete the program will share their knowledge and practical experience with fellow educators, supporting the wider use of AI tools across the education community.