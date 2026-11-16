Black Friday offer from Bank VTB (Azerbaijan): Loans of up to AZN 100,000 with 0% commission!

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Apply here: https://vtb.az/personal/loans/cashloans/#order_form

Black Friday deals are here at Bank VTB (Azerbaijan)! The Bank is offering its customers a special campaign on cash loans. Under the campaign, customers can obtain loans of up to AZN 100,000 with 0% commission.

Customers can apply for a loan of up to 26 times their monthly income. The annual interest rate starts from 9.9%, and the loan term can be up to 59 months. These terms offer greater flexibility for planning major purchases and meeting various financial needs.

The Black Friday campaign is valid until 27 November 2026. To take advantage of this offer, customers can visit any Bank VTB (Azerbaijan) branch, apply online via vtb.az, or contact the Bank by calling the short number 986. Whether it is a long-planned purchase or something you have been putting off, now is a great time to make it happen with the campaign's attractive terms!

Bank VTB (Azerbaijan) operates under licence No. 162 dated 22 October 1993, issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan.