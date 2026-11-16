Birbank offers military personnel discounts of up to 5% on cash loans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Birbank has launched a special loan campaign, offering military personnel the opportunity to meet their financial needs on more favourable terms. Running from November 12 to 30, the campaign allows military personnel to obtain cash loans of up to AZN 50,000 with a discount of up to 5% and no guarantor required.

One of the key advantages of the campaign is the simplified loan application process. No additional documents are required during the application process, and applications are processed quickly online and offline. This allows customers to save time when applying for a loan and access the financial support they need more conveniently.

Customers can apply for a loan online via the Birbank mobile app. They can also take advantage of the offer through the Birbank chat, by contacting the Contact Centre at 196, or by visiting any Kapital Bank/Birbank branch.

Through this campaign, Birbank aims to provide military personnel with more accessible and affordable financial solutions.

For more information: https://www.b-b.az/nYxXDn

Birbank, the trademark of Kapital Bank and a provider of the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through a mobile application with more than 3 million active users, as well as the largest branch network in Azerbaijan, consisting of 120 branches, 48 divisions and 15 Digital Centers. For more information about the Birbank’s products and services, you can visit birbank.az call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.