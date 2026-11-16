Uzbek-Omani talks focus on trade growth and investment opportunities

Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Uzbekistan and Oman have discussed expanding bilateral trade, developing investment projects and improving transport connectivity at the sixth meeting of the Uzbek-Omani Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Trade Cooperation, held in Muscat on November 15.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, the meeting was co-chaired by Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and Omani Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Anwar bin Hilal Al Jabri.

The discussions focused on increasing bilateral trade, preparing a Preferential Trade Agreement, removing technical barriers and simplifying customs procedures to facilitate trade between the two countries.

Moreover, the parties reviewed prospects for developing the Uzbek-Omani Investment Company and implementing joint initiatives across several sectors, including energy, industry, geology, construction, agriculture and digital technologies.

Particular attention was given to expanding the use of Oman's ports to facilitate exports of Uzbek products to new markets. The sides also discussed opportunities to strengthen logistics links and develop air cargo transportation.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a protocol outlining the results of the discussions. The next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission is scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan.

Oman, located on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, occupies a strategic position along major maritime trade routes linking the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Its economy is supported by oil and gas production, while the government has been pursuing diversification under its Oman Vision 2040 strategy, with priorities including logistics, manufacturing, tourism, fisheries, renewable energy and investment development.