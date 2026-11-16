Azerbaijan projects 2027 state budget revenues at $23.1B

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan's state budget revenues for 2027 are projected at 39.254 billion manat ($23.09 billion), while expenditures are estimated at 42.4 billion manat ($24.94 billion), Trend's correspondent reports.

The figures are outlined in the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027," discussed in its first reading at today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Under the draft law, the main sources of budget revenues include taxes, customs duties, proceeds from state property, dividends from state-owned enterprises and transfers to the state budget.

The largest revenue items in the 2027 state budget are value-added tax (VAT), projected at 9.386 billion manat ($5.52 billion); corporate income tax, at 6.983 billion manat ($4.11 billion); and personal income tax, at 3.07 billion manat ($1.81 billion). The upper limit for transfers to the state budget from the relevant institution is set at 11.9 billion manat ($7.00 billion).

The main areas of budget expenditure include economic activity, defense and national security, education, general public services, social protection and social security, and healthcare.

Allocations are planned at 8.9073 billion manat ($5.24 billion) for economic activity, 8.8164 billion manat ($5.19 billion) for defense and national security, 5.5218 billion manat ($3.25 billion) for general public services, 5.099 billion manat ($3 billion) for education, 4.914 billion manat ($2.89 billion) for social protection and social security, and 2.0841 billion manat ($1.23 billion) for healthcare.

Of the education budget, 2.1854 billion manat ($1.29 billion) will go toward general education, 434.8 million manat ($255.76 million) toward preschool education, and 240.6 million manat ($141.53 million) toward higher education.

In healthcare, 1.1 billion manat ($647 million) is earmarked for the Compulsory Health Insurance Fund. Meanwhile, 1.6 billion manat ($941 million) is allocated from the state budget to balance the budget of the State Social Protection Fund.

Under the economic activity category, 6.004 billion manat ($3.53 billion) is allocated for construction and urban development, including 5.3 billion manat ($3.12 billion) for public capital investment, or investment expenditures.

The allocations also include 1.3795 billion manat ($811 million) for agriculture, 438.6 million manat ($258 million) for environmental protection, and 335.2 million manat ($197.18 million) for housing and utilities.

The upper limits for public debt servicing expenditures are set at 772.5 million manat ($454.41 million) for domestic debt and 1.4275 billion manat ($840 million) for external debt. These amounts include interest payments of 635.3 million manat ($373.71 million) and 364 million manat ($214.12 million), respectively.

In 2027, the upper limits for domestic and external government borrowing are set at 2.5 billion manat ($1.47 billion) and 6 billion manat ($3.53 billion), respectively. The ceiling for government guarantees to be issued during the year is also set at 6 billion manat ($3.53 billion).

The state budget deficit of 3.146 billion manat ($1.85 billion) is expected to be financed through privatization proceeds and other revenues, domestic and external borrowing, as well as the available balance in the state budget's Treasury Single Account as of January 1, 2027.

The upper limit for consolidated budget expenditures in 2027 is set at 50.3771 billion manat ($29.63 billion), while the upper limit for the consolidated budget deficit, excluding revenues of the relevant institution, is set at 16.0741 billion manat ($9.46 billion).