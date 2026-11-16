Azerbaijan's currency reserves are 20 times greater than external debt - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves exceed the country's annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and are approximately 20 times greater than its external public debt, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said during the discussion of the draft law "On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027" in its first reading at the parliament's plenary session today, Trend’s correspondent reports.

The minister noted that the economic results achieved in recent years under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev have been directed toward addressing the strategic objectives facing the country. According to him, the strengthening of defense capabilities, large-scale reconstruction and development efforts in the territories liberated from occupation, the implementation of social welfare packages, and the improvement of the population's well-being have all been funded through the country's own resources.

"The most significant point is that these objectives were accomplished using the country's own resources, without resorting to borrowing," emphasized Jabbarov.

The minister remarked that the Azerbaijani economy's dependence on the oil and gas sector is steadily declining. GDP growth in the first 10 months of this year was driven entirely by the non-oil-gas sector. In 2025, the non-oil-gas sector accounted for 71.5% of nominal GDP.

According to him, economic diversification is also reflected in the structure of state budget revenues. The share of non-oil-gas revenues in total budget revenues increased from 49% in 2021 to more than 55% in the first 10 months of this year.

"More than 63% of the budget's non-oil-gas revenues are generated by taxes collected from the non-oil-gas sector," the minister said.

According to Jabbarov, non-oil-gas revenues of the state budget amounted to 12.9 billion manat ($7.6 billion) in 2021, while the approved 2026 budget projects this figure at 22.2 billion manat ($13.1 billion).

He noted that tax revenues from the non-oil-gas sector had increased by more than 13%, while the number of VAT payers had risen 3.5-fold since 2018.

The minister also described the growing role of the private sector in employment as one of the results of economic reforms. He said that the number of employment contracts in the non-oil-gas private sector had more than doubled, while its share of total employment contracts had increased from 39% in 2018 to 57%.

"These were precisely the results projected when the tax reform package was presented eight years ago," Jabbarov noted.

Addressing export diversification, the minister said that non-oil-gas exports were expected to increase 2.5-fold compared to 2018. Non-oil-gas goods exports are projected to exceed $4.2 billion by the end of this year.

According to him, Azerbaijani companies' access to international markets contributes to diversifying revenue sources, while the activities of state-owned companies create additional revenue sources for the state budget.

Jabbarov also emphasized the role of industrial zones in non-oil-gas exports, noting that they account for more than 23% of non-oil-gas industrial exports. Meanwhile, average annual growth in the non-oil-gas industry is expected to reach nearly 6% from 2022 through 2026.

The minister said that plans are in place to expand state support mechanisms for entrepreneurs. According to him, the state’s role in investment projects is shifting: it is evolving from a direct investor into a partner that shares risks.

In this context, transforming the structure of domestic demand and increasing the share of local production in public procurement are of particular importance. Jabbarov identified the acceleration of export-oriented development as a strategic objective, noting that many priority export sectors are covered by three state programs adopted for the period leading up to 2026.

He also stressed the significant potential inherent in the export of services. In this regard, he highlighted transport and logistics, financial services, tourism, information technology, and data centers as promising sectors.

The minister also drew attention to the importance of expanding Azerbaijan’s international economic relations in terms of creating export opportunities. According to him, the proactive foreign economic diplomacy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev represents one of the country’s key advantages. Azerbaijan has established strategic partnership relations both with neighboring countries and with numerous states with which it shares no common border.

Jabbarov believes that priority export markets should be identified in the coming years, and efforts should be directed toward establishing free or preferential trade regimes with these countries.

Addressing long-term financing opportunities, the minister noted that a legislative framework for venture capital and crowdfunding mechanisms has been established. Measures are also being taken to create a new regulatory framework for capital and crypto-asset markets.

According to him, the effective allocation of a portion of strategic reserves toward the long-term financing of the national economy is a key objective. Furthermore, tax incentives lasting up to 20 years are envisaged for innovation, startups, and technology parks.

Addressing the potential of the Alat Free Economic Zone, Jabbarov noted that products manufactured there could be introduced to the domestic market without the application of customs duties.

The minister added that the principles of fiscal optimization implemented in recent years served as the basis for developing economic growth and budget forecasts. It's projected that the share of the non-oil and gas sector in the GDP will rise to 82% by 2030.

In his speech, Jabbarov highlighted the expansion of Azerbaijan’s foreign economic relations, export potential, domestic production, and long-term financing opportunities as key economic priorities for the coming years.