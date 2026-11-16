Azerbaijan to host 27th World Energy Congress in 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan will host the 27th World Energy Congress (WPC Energy) in 2030, according to a post by the country’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, on his X page.

"We signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Pedro Miras, President of WPC Energy, on Azerbaijan's hosting of the 27th WPC Energy Congress in 2030. Holding this prestigious Congress in Azerbaijan, the cradle of the global oil industry, is of great significance in bringing together the historical roots and modern development of the global energy industry, strengthening our country's role in global energy dialogue, and expanding international energy partnerships," the post reads.

WPC Energy is a nonpolitical organization that does not advocate for any particular interests; it holds charitable status in the United Kingdom and is accredited by the United Nations as a nongovernmental organization (NGO). Founded in 1933, the organization brings together 60 national committees, fosters open dialogue on energy and energy products, and promotes the principles of their sustainable use for the benefit of society as a whole.

WPC Energy organizes the World Energy Congress, which typically brings together more than 15,000 participants and serves as a neutral and inclusive platform for discussing and identifying realistic and practical pathways to achieving carbon neutrality.

The event brings together leading representatives of the global energy sector, including heads of state, ministers, CEOs and company presidents, heads of international organizations, as well as engineers, scientists, and representatives of the non-governmental sector.