Azerbaijan projects average annual GDP growth of 3.3% in 2027-2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16.The average annual growth of the gross domestic product (GDP) in Azerbaijan is projected to be 3.3% from 2027 through 2030, while growth in the non-oil and gas sector is expected to reach 4.4%, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said during the discussion of the draft law "On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027" in its first reading at a plenary session of the parliament today, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to Jabbarov, during this period, the average annual growth is expected to exceed 7% in the non-oil and gas industry, 11% in the information and communications sector, and 8% in tourism.

The minister noted that macroeconomic forecasts for the coming period have been prepared based on a conservative approach, taking into account global uncertainties. The fiscal optimization principles applied in recent years have also served as the basis for these projections.

"These include improving the efficiency of capital expenditures, using resources economically, and achieving better results at lower costs," Jabbarov emphasized.

According to him, under these conditions, GDP is expected to grow by 2.7% in 2027.

The minister noted that average annual growth in the transport sector is expected to reach approximately 5% during this period, while agriculture is projected to grow by 2.8%. At the same time, the non-oil-gas sector's share of GDP is forecast to increase from 71.5% in 2025 to 82% in 2030.

Jabbarov also addressed economic growth figures for 2022–2026. He said that, taking into account the expected results for this year, average annual GDP growth during this period will reach 2.7%, while the non-oil-gas sector would grow by an average of 5.2% annually. According to him, the latter figure exceeds the target set in the strategy.

The minister noted that GDP increased by 1.7% from January through October this year, while the non-oil-gas sector grew by 2.9%.

Commenting on growth trends across individual sectors, he said that average annual growth in the non-oil-gas industry is expected to reach nearly 6% from 2022 through 2026, approximately 8% in transport, and up to 13% in information and communications. Growth in the tourism sector is projected to exceed 18%.

In the first 10 months of this year, the non-oil-gas industry grew by 5.9%, transport by 10.2%, and information and communications by 9.9%.

Jabbarov also noted that growth rates in some sectors were relatively lower. According to him, average annual growth from 2022 through 2026 is expected to reach approximately 2% in agriculture, 3.5% in trade, and 2.9% in social and other services.

From January through October 2026, agriculture and social and other services each recorded growth of 1.4%, while trade rose by 3.8%.