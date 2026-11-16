Azerbaijan's 2027 budgets to fully fund state priorities and functions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan’s draft state and consolidated budgets for 2027 will ensure full funding for the state’s primary objectives and functions, the country's Minister of Finance, Sahil Babayev said, Trend's correspondent reports.

He made the statement during a discussion of the draft law “On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027” at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

According to him, revenues of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) for 2027 are projected at 13.3 billion manat ($7.82 billion), while expenditures are projected at 12.1 billion manat ($7.12 billion). Thus, the fund’s budget surplus will amount to 1.2 billion manat ($705.9 million).

“Revenues for the State Social Protection Fund for next year are projected at 9.2 billion manat ($5.41 billion), while expenditures are projected at 9.3 billion manat ($5.47 billion).

Revenues for the Compulsory Health Insurance Fund will amount to 2.3 billion manat ($1.35 billion), and expenditures to 3 billion manat ($1.76 billion). Revenues for the Unemployment Insurance Fund are projected at 268.9 million manat ($158.2 million), while expenditures are projected at 319.2 million manat ($187.8 million),” Sahil Babayev stated.

As the minister noted, the budget deficits of these funds will be covered by the reserves they have accumulated.

"Nakhchivan's 2027 budget calls for equal revenue and expenditure—510 million manat ($300 million).

At the same time, the autonomous republic’s own revenues will increase by 40 million manat ($23.5 million), or 15%, compared to the current year. This will allow for a reduction in subsidies from the state budget by 13.6 million manat ($8 million), or 6.4%.

The draft state and consolidated budgets for 2027 have been prepared with due consideration for the strategic challenges facing the country. Their approval will ensure full funding for the priority areas identified by President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the fulfillment of the state’s primary tasks and functions,” the minister emphasized.