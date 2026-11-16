Azerbaijan's investment spending reaches $4.29B in nine months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan's investment-oriented expenditures amounted to 7.284 billion manat ($4.29 billion) in January-September 2026.

According to the Finance Ministry's report on the execution of the state budget for the first nine months of 2026, 1.761 billion manat ($1.04 billion) was spent under the Great Return Program during the reporting period. A total of 383 projects were implemented under the program.

The largest allocations under the Great Return Program went to the transport and social sectors. Specifically, 801.4 million manat ($471.41 million) was allocated to transport and 692.5 million manat ($407.35 million) to social projects. Another 94.6 million manat ($55.65 million) was spent on defense and law enforcement, 82.5 million manat ($48.53 million) on other areas, 65.9 million manat ($38.76 million) on energy and industry, and 24.5 million manat ($14.41 million) on water management and land reclamation.

Meanwhile, 1.623 billion manat ($955 million) was spent on 309 projects under the State Investment Program.

The largest share of funding under this program also went to the transport sector. A total of 714.4 million manat ($420.24 million) was allocated to transport projects, 320.1 million manat ($188.29 million) to water management and land reclamation, 222 million manat ($130.59 million) to other areas, and 186.2 million manat ($109.53 million) to energy and industry.

In addition, 87.7 million manat ($51.59 million) was spent on social sector projects and 93.4 million manat ($54.94 million) on defense and law enforcement.

During the reporting period, 125 million manat ($73.53 million) was disbursed for investment purposes through foreign loans.

Overall, other capital expenditures accounted for 3.899 billion manat ($2.29 billion) of investment-oriented spending in the first nine months of 2026.