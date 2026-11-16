Azerbaijan's non-oil exports to exceed $4.2B in 2026 – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas merchandise exports are expected to exceed $4.2 billion in 2026, 2.5 times the 2018 level, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend's correspondent reports.

He made the remarks during a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, where the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027" was discussed in its first reading.

"Excluding gold transactions by the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), non-oil and gas exports increased by more than 20% in the first 10 months of this year, reaching $3.6 billion, with industrial products accounting for 61% of the total," he said.

Jabbarov emphasized that a new package of support measures aimed at further expanding production and exports was approved by the Economic Council this year and has already begun to be implemented.

"Under this package, the government subsidizes half of the interest on business loans outside Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, while the loan guarantee coverage limit has been raised from 20% to 50%. Non-oil and gas private sector entities have been given the opportunity to pay social insurance contributions using funds held in their VAT deposit accounts. In 2027-2030, the government will cover half of the fees for connecting industrial and agricultural facilities to the electricity grid," he said.

The minister noted that the government compensates up to 70% of exporters' transportation costs, as well as part of the customs clearance expenses incurred by micro, small and medium-sized exporters.

"Starting next year, products manufactured in the Alat Free Economic Zone will be eligible for entry into the domestic market without customs duties, provided that at least 50% of their output is exported. Up to 150 million manat ($88.24 million) was allocated for the zone's infrastructure in 2026," Jabbarov added.