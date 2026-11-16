Kazakhstan names new head of Security Council information security unit

Photo: Press Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed a new Head of the Information Security Department of the Office of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, according to a presidential decree.

"By decree of the Head of State, Bauyrzhan Shalekenov has been appointed Head of the Information Security Department of the Office of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the presidential press service said in a statement.

The Office of the Security Council of Kazakhstan provides information, analytical, and organizational support for the activities of the Security Council.

The main tasks of the Security Council include submitting proposals and recommendations to the President on the implementation of the main areas of state policy in national security, strengthening the country's defense capability, ensuring law and order, and coordinating the activities of government agencies and organizations in these areas.

The Council also develops draft decisions for the President on the introduction, extension, and lifting of martial law and a state of emergency, as well as on the use of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan to fulfill international obligations to maintain peace and security.

In addition, the Security Council performs other tasks in accordance with Kazakhstan's legislation and decisions of the Chairman of the Security Council.

The Security Council coordinates the activities of government agencies and organizations, law enforcement agencies, and special state bodies in implementing measures related to national security, the country's international standing, defense capability, and law and order. It also reviews draft laws and monitors the implementation of regulatory documents within its competence.

The President of Kazakhstan serves as Chairman of the Security Council.